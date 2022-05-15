Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog

Bulldog speaks on Abena Korkor’s viral nude pictures

Entertainment critic cum artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as ‘Bulldog,’ has asserted that with the tangent on which Abena Korkor is going, she is likely to display her nakedness at a national event, right in front of the president.



The Ghanaian socialite has been trending for almost one week following the release of her nude pictures that took social media by storm.



Twitter particularly went agog when naked pictures of Abena Korkor, which she first shared on her page, went viral.

There have been wild backlashes and condemnations from netizens with many calling for Abena’s arrest.



To them, she should be arrested for publishing obscene materials in public.



But sharing his opinion on the situation, Bulldog thinks that if care is not taken, Korkor might pull up another stunt worse than this.



He also believes that the right thing to do is for her to be arrested and detained in a psychiatric home.



“She needs to be picked up and detained at the psychiatric hospital because what she will do next might take Ghana by storm. I can give you a vivid description of what she can do. Every 6th march, there’s a parade and the president of Ghana is always present. Imagine she is also there. She will strip naked and twerk in front of the president,” he said.

