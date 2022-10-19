Abiana called out, referred to 'bitter' encounter with Okraku-Mantey

Award-winning Ghanaian female vocalist, Abiana, has topped trends over a video that captured her going hard on a young singer who auditioned for this year's music reality show, Mentor.

Abiana, a co-judge with Dancehall musician, Epixode, cut short the performance of a male singer who was exhibiting his talent in hopes of making it through the auditions stage.



"You are out, out, out, out," the female judge chanted while slapping her hands.



The singer whose performance was interrupted wouldn't believe his eyes as a voice called in the next person, causing him to exit the room.



Some social media users including some stakeholders in the music industry have described Abiana's move as "harsh".



In their countless posts and analysis, they noted that she could have at least given the singer an opportunity to perform just a few lines from the song he had chosen - KiDi's hit single Mon Bebe' - instead of sending him away without any just course.



From all indications, the Mentor judge wasn't impressed with the performance right from the introduction, the reason for her action.



A host of others also dug out Abiana's recent interview on United Showbiz with Nana Ama McBrown where she confirmed that a comment passed by Mark Okraku-Mantey, a former Mentor judge weighed her down although she took inspiration from it to better her craft.

Back in the day, Mark earned the tag of the "meanest" judge on the reality show due to his honest criticisms.



"What Mark said weighed me down. I never went for an audition after the incident, for over two or three times. I had to go home, learn and better myself for the next audition.



"Sometimes we should take critics in good faith. We should work on ourselves and come," said Abiana who shared her experience during her auditions for Mentor some years ago.



Same Abiana who said Mark Okraku comments nearly ended her music dreams back then and she’s doing same to someone? Oh I see https://t.co/m4j2xvMkVr — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) October 18, 2022

same Abiana who said here Mark Okraku Mantey did worst to her and she almost gave up is doing this to someone?. God go punish her walahi pic.twitter.com/MVebCMF44i — NUNGUA (@burnaculer) October 18, 2022

No be Abiana?



This same lady was on UTV expressing how bad she felt when Okraku-Mantey treated her with same attitude, when she attended Vodafone's icons auditioning. https://t.co/vAeQq50dv2 — Agyei_Nani (@Adjei_Nani) October 18, 2022

Wasn't Abiana the same person who recounted how Mark Okraku-Mantey treated her? This was uncalled for. https://t.co/rg5aKKDQ3W — Jesse ⚡???????? (@SelormJae_) October 18, 2022

Your reaction to the Young Man was too rude...



You've done same to me before buh it is what it is!!! Abiana — Lord Nelson (@thehighestblog) October 19, 2022

Abiana no )y3 whan? Who be am? — Kwadwo Sheldon ???????? (@kwadwosheldon) October 18, 2022

But wait oh, what’s has Abiana done wrong? Really what’s the issue here? — Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu (@sadiqabdulaiabu) October 19, 2022

Fun fact: Most musicians in Ghana who go to these auditions and fail or don’t make it to top 3 contestants end up having good Music careers. Black Sheriff is an example.



Abiana needs to apologize to the boy cos she break the boy en spirit. — Kwesi Picasso ???????? (@Donsarkcess) October 18, 2022

Abiana will do this on TV and they will still preach Ghana Music agenda. How many hits she get? — TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) October 18, 2022

Abiana must apologize, how can underground queen like you do this ???? — Alpha SarkCess????????????♥️ (@AlphaSarkces) October 19, 2022

Abiana is too rude



Meanwhile you are also a musician https://t.co/d2j9EgF76i — Lord Nelson (@thehighestblog) October 18, 2022

If eno bi the guy, like ano know say Ghana get some female musician called Abiana mmom. — ꫀꪊᧁꫀꪀꫀ ???? (@Papaye_Asa) October 18, 2022

Give him time to finish , critic with some guidance and empathy. This isn't it Abiana. https://t.co/pgcpzLRpNW — Naa (@OyooQuartey) October 19, 2022

