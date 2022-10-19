0
Abiana ignores all the noise on social media to promote a new single

Wed, 19 Oct 2022

With all the craziness going on, on social media, about female vocalist Abiana, she has been captured enjoying a jolly ride with her hands and head out of a vehicle.

In a post she shared on October 19, 2022, with no caption but a fist bump emoji, Abiana looked unperturbed by how netizens were dragging her name on various social media platforms.

Although many people were expecting her to touch on her famous video that has since gone viral, the artiste has been mum about it.

On October 18, 2022, TV3 released a video on their official Instagram handle where Abiana was caught going hard on a budding vocalist who had come to audition for the TV3 Mentor Music Contest.

Abiana, a co-judge, cut short the contestant's performance when he was a few seconds into his stagecraft.

The ‘Bolgatanga Girl’ artiste in the video could be heard shouting, "You are out, out, out, out” and with shock written all over the young man's face, he dropped his mic and left the stage.

This, however, got her to top trends on various social media platforms with netizens blasting her for acting rude and harsh towards the contestant.







