Abiana mourns loss of her mother

Abiana and the late mother

Death is a part of life, but no one teaches you how to live without certain people, like your parents. And so it is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing away of the mother of VGMA22 Female Vocalist of the Year, Abiana.

Abiana shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page. She wrote, “Sharing this has been very hard for me. I was hoping my dear mom would wake up so I wouldn’t have to share this news with you, but I am told it gets less painful when I am able to share.



“So I come to you all broken, consumed by grief, unable to celebrate my recent wins and even push my latest single because, on Wednesday, July 14th 2021 death laid her cold hands over my dear mother and snatched her from us. My Angel, my backbone, my number one cheerleader, my everything. God, this is hard! Eiiii Maama Hmmmmm.”



Nothing can prepare a son or daughter to say goodbye to their mom or dad. And no matter how much time passes, the death of a parent will always leave a child devastated. It is a life-changing experience.

Stay strong, Abiana. And accept our deepest condolences.



