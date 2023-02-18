0
Menu
Entertainment

Abiana's GCAP Foundation donate to Makola market women on Val’s Day

Abiana Market Women Abiana with some of the beneficiaries

Sat, 18 Feb 2023 Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

Songstress Abiana is not only preaching love in her songs but going the extra mile to touch the lives of the less privileged especially girls and women.

The singer and her foundation; Girl Child Abiana Project (GCAP), spent Valentine’s Day with market women at Makola in Accra.

Together with famous TikToker cum dancer, Official Starter, the GCAP delegation entertained the traders while gifting them various items to mark the month of love.

Abiana’s Valentine's shares the love project was themed “Women Can“. The initiative is to encourage women and remind them that they can be the best in whatever field they find themselves in.

The female traders received branded aprons, bowls, T-Shirts, caps, and chocolate bars and also enjoyed a live rendition of Abiana’s latest banging track titled ‘Shika’.

In 2022, the singer donated sanitary pads and other useful items to the Nsawam Female Prison and to girls of St. John’s Grammar School.

Abiana has asked fans to keep supporting her while she touches the lives of many and encouraged them to keep streaming ‘Shika’ on all digital platforms.

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame