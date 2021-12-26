Abrewa Nana performs classic hits at ‘The Hiplife Party’

Okyeame Kwame holds ‘The Hiplife Party’ in Accra
Fans treated to variety of hip-life tunes at Okyeame Kwame’s event
Abrewa Nana takes fans down memory lane
Ghanaian female rapper, Dorcas Opoku Dakwa popularly known as ‘Abrewa Nana’ evoked nostalgia with a range of timeless tunes at Okyeame Kwame’s Hiplife Party held in Accra.
The 42-year-old energetic and evergreen rapper stormed the stage and performed some bangers including ‘Wa rushi crushi’.
The female rapper was backed by the High School Band.
Fans couldn’t hide their excitement as they screamed out the lyrics of each song she performed on stage.
Okyeame Kwame held the 2nd edition of ‘The Hiplife Party’ at the +233 Grills Bar in Accra on December 25.
Aside from Okyeame Kwame and Abrewa Nana, the stage was graced by Nana Agyeman, Flowking Stone, Ex-Doe, Akatakyie, among others.
Watch the video below.