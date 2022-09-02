Absa Bank headlines ‘50 years’ of Joyful Way Inc.

Joyful Way Incorporated

Source: Absa Bank

Absa Bank has partnered with Joyful Way Incorporated to celebrate five decades of elevating Ghanaian music, heritage, and ideals.

Since 1972, Joyful Way Incorporated has endeared itself to Ghanaians and the rest of the world through quality music, outreach, and impactful programmes. It has established a reputation as a major identity for many people in Ghana, who have been inspired by the values and leadership projected by the group.



Joyful Way is also a recognized partner in Ghana's developmental agenda with a host of impactful programmes targeted at disadvantaged communities in the country.



As part of this year's celebration, Joyful Way is organizing a Jubilee Concert under the theme "Our Story, Impact, and Legacy," on September 3, 2022. The concert will feature key figures in the music industry, including South African gospel Minister, Benjamin Dube, popular Ghanaian musician Joe Mettle and Daughters of Glorious Jesus. Absa Bank says it finds a lot of synergy between what it stands for and Joyful Way’s role in Ghana.

Commenting, Director of Marketing and Corporate Relations at Absa Ghana, Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe said: "What matters to our customers and clients, matters to us. We have been an active player in supporting the music and arts industry in Ghana for many years and we are excited to be partnering with Joyful Way's jubilee celebration this year. We believe in bringing possibilities to life for our customers, clients, and other stakeholders. What this partnership does for us is reinforce our critical role in creating and impacting our society. We will continue to collaborate and form meaningful relationships with relevant stakeholders to create a brighter future for the next generation."



The Absa Group, based in South Africa, has consistently shown support for arts and music in all its markets in Africa, including Ghana. It also has a continental flagship art competition christened, L’Atelier, which seeks to unearth and develop young African art talents.



