Abused woman calls off marriage 3 days before her wedding

The abused, Ada Uburu and David Okike

Nigerian woman escapes an abusive marriage

Ada Uburu calls out her boyfriend for his constant beatings



Abused woman set to return brideprice after cancelling wedding



A Nigerian woman, Ada Uburu, has received applause from Facebook users for calling off her wedding because the man she intended to marry has been abusing her.



Ada on April 13, took to Facebook to explain to friends and family why she came to that decision at a time when plans have been made for coming Saturday, April 16.



She has decided to choose her life over the marriage which she says could have resulted to her death.



According to Ada, her high school sweetheart, David Okike, has allegedly been beating her to a pulp. The man who was supposed to love and protect her has rather been brutalizing her over simple arguments.



In a heartbreaking post on her wall she wrote, "After he paid my bride price he started maltreating me,' she added that "beating me was not part of the agreement in our Marriage" reasons why she will no longer carry on with plans.

Ada furthered that the toxic relationship has witnessed David beating her with objects like "his belt, stick, broom".



The deal-breaker was when he recently threatened her life with a cutlass.



"He beat me mercilessly and in the process of it he rushed into his mother's kitchen for a cutlass, when I noticed he's going for a weapon I locked the door behind him which he forcefully opened, both his mother and Sisters and some neighbours were begging him not to cut me with the cutlass ... With all these things and more I am fed up."



The victim who is currently suffering terrible headaches after the recent incident has apologised to her family and friends for any inconvenience her decision might have created.



She assured David now her ex-boyfriend, that the bride price he paid will be returned to officially confirm the breakup.



"I am still suffering from unstoppable headache I sustained from the head injury he gave me 3 weeks ago. The "bride price paid" will be Returned in due time. Please Respect my choices. Thanks and God bless you all," Ada concluded.



Read her full post which has since gone viral on social media below:

Hello Guys!!!



I never wanted to bring this here but I have to, I am a type of person who likes to keep my relationship away from social media but this is for clarification purposes.



This was my secondary school classmate who I thought I knew to an extent. On December 28, 2020 he did the 1st and 2nd stage in my family marriage list which bride price happened to be on the 2nd stage which he paid. After he paid my bride price he started maltreating me.



2021 was hell for me that at some point I left home, after everything we settled around November 2021 which he promised he will never beat me again. But still nothing CHANGED.



This is my reason why I am CALLING OFF the Traditional Marriage (Igba Ngwu) and White Wedding ceremony between me and DAVID OKIKE OFF. (Beating me was not part of the agreement in our Marriage)



This Saturday should have been my traditional and white wedding ceremony day.... I supposed to be happy but I am not.



For couple of months now I have been going through a lot.

I have been in a TOXIC RELATIONSHIP for OVER a YEAR now.. I am aware that this may be a shock to many people, especially people from my Home Town. My supposed husband HIT and ABUSE me in any slightest provocation, just small misunderstanding without minding what condition I am into.



Because I have chosen ME and I will not live my entire life facing DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. My supposed husband is full of RAGE, BEATING me with his Belt, Stick, Broom is his DAILY ROUTINE, Many a times he had lifted his hammer ???? on me and this Monday last week just because of little misunderstanding he beat me mercilessly and on the process of it he rushed into his mother's kitchen for a cutlass, when I noticed he's going for a weapon I locked the door behind him which he forcefully opened, both his mother and Sisters and some neighbors were begging him not to cut me with the cutlass ... With all these things and more I am fed up.



I AM CALLING OFF THE WEDDING AND TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE (IGBA NGWU) BETWEEN ME AND DAVID OKIKE that supposed to hold on this Saturday 16th, April 2022.



Please to my family and friends I am so sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused you.



But I will not end up with a man who always promise that if I didn't kill him, that he will kill me.



I am still suffering from unstoppable headache I sustained from the head injury he gave me 3 weeks ago.



The "bride price paid" will be Returned in due time.

Please Respect my choices. Thanks and God bless you all.



©ADA UBURU



