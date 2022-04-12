0
Accept any level of reception you get from Nigeria – Kelvyn Boy tells colleague artistes

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

Afrobeats musician Kelvyn Boy has intimated that Ghanaian artistes should be ready to go with any level of reception they receive from Nigeria regarding the promotions of their music in the West African country.

The singer explained that Ghanaians seem to expect too much from Nigerians.

He added that Ghanaians will be better off paying attention to the little love they receive from Nigeria at the moment and rather hinge on that for more in future.

“I think we should just be able to go with any level of reception they give us,” he said in an interview on Takoradi-based Connect FM.

“If you expect a lot from human beings, you don’t get automatically; not only Nigerians…you don’t expect everyone to love you,” he said.

Recalling his personal experience with how Nigeria received him with host Ato Kwamina Otoo D’Gem, the musician, born Kelvyn Brown, said “it was great, and I liked their energy. They support from start. Immediately you let them know what you do, they want to support from scratch. The energy is positive”.

Kelvyn Boy was in Takoradi to promote his trendy song ‘Down Flat’.

