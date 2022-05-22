Accra Floods: People should learn how to swim – Cwesi Oteng

Singer, Cwesi Oteng

Gospel musician and known sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Cwesi Oteng has expressed shock at Ghanaians who still do not know how to win knowing very well that the capital of Accra floods every year.

After a few hours of rain, several areas in Accra got flooded. Photos and videos available on social media painted a very gloomy picture of Saturday's flood situation in some communities.



Some celebrities have reacted to the floods. Commenting on the situation, Cwesi Oteng expressed shock that Ghanaians especially those who reside in Accra have failed to take swimming lessons when they know the situation at hand.



Making his position on the floods Mr Oteng quizzed: “So you know it floods every year in Accra and you still can’t swim?. It’s not funny”.



