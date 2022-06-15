Accra floods: Lydia Forson pens down letter to Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson

Accra floods once again

Akufo-Addo calls out Ghanaians over choked gutters



Lydia Forson draws Akufo-Addo’s attention to poor drainage systems



Popular Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson, has expressed that the perennial flooding in Accra is usually not caused by choked gutters but instead, the lack of proper drainage systems.



Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo criticized Ghanaians for what he described as the recalcitrant act of dumping rubbish into gutters thereby causing them to choke.



This according to him is the main cause of flooding in the country.

”We want this, we want that but the attitudinal change that will enable us to bring value to these demands that is always left out. Up till today will as the Odaw river is being drenched there are still people at home when the rains come think the easiest way to deal with dirt in their houses is to throw it out into the gutters. Those things have to come to a stop. We all have to speak to each other in Ghana to bring those things to a stop. because if we don't, no matter the investment we make, at the end of the day, we'll be back to square one and am not prepared to spend your money in that way," Akufo-Addo fumed during a speech delivered in Canada.



But after the most recent floods which have once again left several communities in Accra submerged, Lydia Forson in an open letter to the president on Twitter wrote:



"Dear @NAkufoAddo, a lot of the streets flooding don’t have the chocked gutters you spoke of, if anything, they lack proper drainage and that’s a huge contributing factor. To suggest it’s just us throwing rubbish in gutters disregards all of these other factors."



She added: "While I appreciate that this issue predates your government, you’re the one in power now and it’s you we will look up to. Also, the change you will need from us has to start from the top, so it can trickle down to the bottom."



