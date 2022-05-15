Accra100.5FM’s Nana Romeo grabs 2022 Hall of Eminence award

Radio host, Nana Romeo

Nana Romeo, host of Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ and Entertainment Captain has been awarded for his consistency and outstanding works in the media industry.

The organizers of the Hall of Eminence 2022 awards presented a plaque to the Class Media Group presenter on Thursday, 5 May 2022 on the premises of the media organization at Labone, Accra.

The organizers of the award urged Nana Romeo to keep up with his consistency as a radio presenter.