AccraInParis in pictures

Ghanaian acts to perform alongside French artistes in Paris



Spearheaded by the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, some Ghanaian musicians are expected to share the same stage with some French artistes in a star-studded concert dubbed ‘Accra in Paris’.



The event which has been scheduled to take place at the Élysée Montmartre on April 23, 2022, will host a number of Ghanaian celebrities including Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, Fameye, and many others who will be performing alongside some French stars.



Ahead of the show, they have already granted several interviews with several French media platforms including France 24, where they touched on the steadily growing reach of Ghanaian music, overcoming language barriers, universal beats, and so on.

The Ghanaian artistes asides from rehearsing and warming up for the concert seem to be having a good time on the streets of Paris.



Let’s look at some of the moments captured in the pictures below:





#AccraInParis Musical Concert. @sarkodie & @stonebwoy are set to perform in France???????????????? this Saturday . Ghana ???????? to the world ????✌???? pic.twitter.com/pUohLUHFr7 — Prynx Elinam (@elinam_prynx) April 21, 2022

The best rapper in France ???????? currently from Ghana ????????- West Africa

He go by the name S A R K O D I E????#AccraInPARIS pic.twitter.com/qgyysNeHbz — Kwame Oppong Nkrumah (@Suro_Nyame) April 23, 2022

Just caught @sarkodie during rehearsals. It’s the #AccraInParis concert in a couple of hours. pic.twitter.com/QSp4MQXap9 — Empire Ghana (@empire_ghana) April 23, 2022

Thank you team for joining in my mad idea of building bridges between France and ghana. Thank you @sarkodie for acknowledging me - @annesophieave #AccraInPARIS pic.twitter.com/SxSOoCFega — SarkNatives Ghana (@SarkNativesGH) April 22, 2022