#AccraInParis in pictures

Accra In Paris3.png Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, the French Ambassador and Bola Ray are currently in Paris for the event

Sat, 23 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy, Sarkodie others billed for Accra in Paris concert

Ghanaian celebrities having a good time ahead of Accra in Paris concert

Ghanaian acts to perform alongside French artistes in Paris

Spearheaded by the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, some Ghanaian musicians are expected to share the same stage with some French artistes in a star-studded concert dubbed ‘Accra in Paris’.

The event which has been scheduled to take place at the Élysée Montmartre on April 23, 2022, will host a number of Ghanaian celebrities including Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena, Fameye, and many others who will be performing alongside some French stars.

Ahead of the show, they have already granted several interviews with several French media platforms including France 24, where they touched on the steadily growing reach of Ghanaian music, overcoming language barriers, universal beats, and so on.

The Ghanaian artistes asides from rehearsing and warming up for the concert seem to be having a good time on the streets of Paris.

Let’s look at some of the moments captured in the pictures below:

















View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Twinsdntbeg???????????????? (@twinsdntbeg)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Twinsdntbeg???????????????? (@twinsdntbeg)

