Achipalago arrested for alleged assault in Kumasi

Entertainment critic and social media commentator, Achipalago has been accused by an unidentified woman of assault.



According to the unidentified woman who rained insults on the critic in a video recording, she wasn't going to spare Achipalago after he allegedly abused her.



In the video shared by blogger, Famebugs, she said (in Twi): “Achipalago, you think you can come and assault me and go free, you are mad. Shut up with your stupidity.”



The details of the incident are not known but in the video, the artiste was captured at the police station with a man the blogger identified as his uncle who pleaded for him to be released.

Meanwhile, at the tail end of the video, Achipalago, knowing the trouble he was in, apologised to the woman - who had a camera on him the whole time - for assaulting her.



In a report shared by Pulse Ghana, the socialite was picked up last night at Ahodwo [in Kumasi] after he assaulted a lady at Vienna City [night club] and he remained calm when he was scolded at the CID office of the police station by an officer.



In a recent interview conducted by Achipalago, he debunked claims that he works at a morgue in the United States and he declared that he would be focusing fully on music.



According to the singer, who is also known as Palago Mufasa, he has a strong passion for music hence he has decided to invest his energy into it despite criticism from music lovers who have tagged him as a 'wack' artiste following his first single - Megye - released in 2019.



Speaking in a recent interview with blogger Sammy Kay, the controversial social commentator bragged that he is the best the world has ever had in terms of talent.



