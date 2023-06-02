Acting in Ghana can’t build a house at East Legon – Ekow Smith Asante

Ghanaian actor and film producer, Ekow Smith Asante

Ghanaian actor and film producer, Ekow Smith Asante, has revealed that actors and actresses in Ghana cannot afford to buy houses in prime residential areas like the East Legon because the industry does not pay much.

According to him, an actor or actress can only afford to live in a house in such an areas through favour from prominent people or gifts.



Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM in an interview, Mr Ekow Smith Asante explained that, the money paid to Ghanaian actors is insufficient to live a lavish lifestyle contrary to what some people believe.

“I think building a house in East Legon would be difficult. It is very dicey because actors and actresses for instance, get favours”, Ekow Smith has said.



“Somebody can give me something because of my particular role in a movie. With gifts from people, it can support you to build, but I think it will take a very long time without it. How much are you paid, GHc10, 000, Ghc20, 000, Ghc30, 000 or what? ” The filmmaker quizzed.