Actor Kwaku Manu is the one behind Funny Face, baby mama and kids reunion

Not long ago, zionfelix.net shared with our lovely readers some exclusive photos of the moment comic actor Funny Face reunited with his baby mama, Ama Venessa.
In those exclusive photos, the award-winning actor was captured smiling heartily as he finally got the opportunity to see his twins and the newborn child after months of fighting on social media to have this opportunity.
Just moments after the photos got social media folks reacting happily, we have gathered that actor cum Youtuber, Kwaku Manu made this possible.
From what we know so far, Kwaku Manu made this possible after he publicly vowed in one of his social media posts that he was going to get Funny Face and his baby mama back together because he didn’t like the things the actor was going through.
- 'He must marry me if he wants me back in his house' – Funny Face’s baby mama speaks
- Funny Face’s baby mama speaks after her surprise visit to him
- Funny Face needs his children not a psychiatrist - Mona Gucci
- Akrobeto’s ‘funny’ response to Funny Face’s predicament
- We’ll give Funny Face the best of care for him to recover - Accra Psychiatric Hospital
- Read all related articles