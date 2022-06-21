Actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested for alleged rape - Police

Nigerian Actor, Moses Armstrong

Nigerian actor, Moses Armstrong has been arrested by the Police Command in Akwa Ibom for allegedly raping a minor.

The news of his arrest was confirmed by the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon in a statement in Uyo on Monday, June 20.



Macdon said that the Police Command had been inundated with inquiries about one Moses Armstrong, the actor.



Actors Guild of Nigeria has suspended the actor pending investigation.



He said that the actor was arrested on June 9 in the state.



“The popular Nollywood actor and singer, Moses Armstrong, has been arrested by men of the Police Command for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl in the state

“We arrested the Suspect based on an initial complaint of rape. We have done our preliminary findings and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has taken over the case,” he said.



Macdon explained that the suspect was no longer with the command but taken to court on June 20 by the DPP and remanded accordingly, Pulse.ng said.



Aso speaking, the National President of the Guild, Mr Emeka Rollas, described the case as “a very serious one”.



He said it was being handled by the wife of the governor, Mrs. Martha Emmanuel, through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative. (FEYReP).



Rollas explained that the accusation was a sad development, as it involved one of their own and the organization would not condone such a crime.

“To get involved with a child as young as 16 years is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for.



“This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case,” he said.



Armstrong until his arrest, was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.