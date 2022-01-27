Actor ‘Osoode’ picks up brand influencer of the year

Actor, Osoode

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

Sensational movie actor and brand ambassador, Richard Sarkodie, known in the creative arts industry as Osoode has picked a top award at the 2021 Floodlight Media Excellence Awards.

Known on the screens as a good brands promoter, Osoode picked the award as the Brand Influencer of the Year, 2021.



This is the second in a roll as the comic actor won this award in last year's ceremony.

Osoode has been an outstanding brand ambassador for products such as Givers Products, Perfect Skin and Body Therapy, among others. His style of advertisement and products promotion is one, loved by all.



Floodlight Media Excellence Awards is an award scheme that seeks to celebrate and reward hardworking personalities among the students in the media training institutions and media personalities.