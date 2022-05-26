Actress Eucharia Anunobi celebrates birthday in grand style

Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi

Veteran Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her 57th birthday which falls on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The actress, who trended a few days ago for stating that she urgently needs a man shared stunning photos to mark her birthday while asking well-wishers to pray for her.



She wrote: “It is my birthday. Please take a moment to thank the KING OF KINGS for me.



As ” THE CATALYST ” ” BATTLE AXE OF THE LORD ” ” THE ENIGMA ” THE PHENOMENON ” ” THE ONE WOMAN RIOT SQUAD ” ” GRACE EXEMPLIFIED ” ” THE QUEEN OF POISE ” ” THE WARRIOR QUEEN ” ” KINGDOM INFLUENCER ” ETC , I AM IN AWE OF GOD FOR LOVING ME TOO MUCH , FOR MAKING ME HIS MASTERPIECE AND UNIQUE SHOWPIECE.”



Earlier, the actress in an interview with BBC appealed to the world to as a matter of urgency help her find a "handsome and God-fearing" husband.



“Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.

"My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome. He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that’s all I can say,” she disclosed.



Read the post below:



