Actress Eucharia Anunobi celebrates birthday in grand style

Eucharia2.png Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi

Thu, 26 May 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Veteran Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has taken to Instagram to celebrate her 57th birthday which falls on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The actress, who trended a few days ago for stating that she urgently needs a man shared stunning photos to mark her birthday while asking well-wishers to pray for her.

She wrote: “It is my birthday. Please take a moment to thank the KING OF KINGS for me.

As ” THE CATALYST ” ” BATTLE AXE OF THE LORD ” ” THE ENIGMA ” THE PHENOMENON ” ” THE ONE WOMAN RIOT SQUAD ” ” GRACE EXEMPLIFIED ” ” THE QUEEN OF POISE ” ” THE WARRIOR QUEEN ” ” KINGDOM INFLUENCER ” ETC , I AM IN AWE OF GOD FOR LOVING ME TOO MUCH , FOR MAKING ME HIS MASTERPIECE AND UNIQUE SHOWPIECE.”

Earlier, the actress in an interview with BBC appealed to the world to as a matter of urgency help her find a "handsome and God-fearing" husband.

“Please, I use this opportunity and tell the world that I want to marry urgently. A great man should show himself and put a ring on this finger of mine.

"My specification is a man who is God-fearing and handsome. He must be up to the task, having everything that makes a man male. You must be complete, that’s all I can say,” she disclosed.

Read the post below:

A post shared by Apostle Dr Eucharia Anunobi (@euchariaanunobi)



A post shared by Apostle Dr Eucharia Anunobi (@euchariaanunobi)

Source: mynigeria.com
