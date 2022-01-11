Actress Eucharia Anunobi chides tenants who purchase cars worth millions

Nollywood actress and clergywoman Anunobi

Popular Nollywood actress and clergywoman Eucharia Anunobi has shared some 'fresh teachings of the gospel' with her fans and followers in the online community.

This time around, the actress addressed the topic of financial responsibility and how some individuals are squandering the monetary blessings they get from God.



Eucharia started off by coming after people who are fond of spending a lot on (Wedding outfits) ‘aso ebi’ just because they have been invited to parties.



The actress stressed that there is nothing wrong with people showing up to events in their old and decent outfits.



In her words: "It is not a must that you must wear aso-ebi. It’s not a must that you must buy that uniform. If you are invited to that party, whatever you have in your wardrobe please wear it and go."

In a different segment of her teachings, the actress also came after people who spend millions of naira on expensive cars while living in rented apartments.



Eucharia emphasized that it would be better for such people to rather spend their money on purchasing new houses.



