Actress Lilian Larkai involved in an accident

Lead cast of the popular TV series Mama Taxi, Lilian Larkai

Source: Evans Obiri, Contributor

Lead cast of the popular TV series Mama Taxi, Lilian Larkai known in the series as Cece was involved in an accident whilst they were shooting the season three of the series.

According to Mr. Martin Aboagye, Producer of the series, the accident was so serious that the lead cast went unconscious but has since been recuperating from the various injuries sustained.



Narrating the cause of the accident, Mr Aboagye mentioned that they were shooting the first scene of the day when another vehicle ran into their vehicle to extend that some airbags were deployed.



He added that Cece was not the only involved in the tragic incident as other members of the cast who were in the same car with her sustained some degree of injuries.

The tragic incident has led to the postponement of shooting as other members continue with their recoveries but Mr. Aboagye was hopeful that they will start shooting in the coming weeks.



He appealed to drivers to exercise maximum restraint and caution especially with the year gradually coming to an end.



The series which is targeted at encouraging women through entertainment features top actors including Kofi Adjorlolo, Omar Sheriff Captan, Stella Animah, Daisy Little, among others.