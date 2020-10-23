Actress Lucky Lawson reveals her greatest weakness

Ghanaian Actress and Movie Producer, Luckie Lawson, has revealed her greatest weakness in life and that is dancing.

Speaking in an interview on Mcbrown’s Kitchen, the mother of two said that she enjoys listening to Edem, Efya, and Stonebwoy but added that her problem is her inability to dance.



The host Nana Ama McBrown then asked her DJ to play any song from Luckie’s favourite artists and asked the actress to join her on the dance floor.



Luckie was still rooted in her seat and Nana Ama asked her again to join her but she refused, saying: “I know how to do a lot of stuff but my only weakness is dancing.”