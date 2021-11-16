Actress Princess Shyngle laments difficulty in getting pregnant

Princess Shyngle, Actress

Gambian-born, Ghanaian actress Princess Shyngle has cried out about the difficulty in getting pregnant.

In the past, the actress was reported to have lost a pregnancy and groaned on social media for some days.



Princess Shyngle in an Instagram post recounted her least expectation of the difficulty in getting pregnant. The entrepreneur mentioned that a female could have sex daily for years and still not get pregnant.



“I never knew getting pregnant is the hardest thing ever when you’re ready. You can have ѕєx every day for three years and not get pregnant,” the post read.



She further admitted that children were indeed gifts from God.

"Honestly, babies are indeed a gift from God,” she wrote.



Princess Shyngle broke on to the acting scene after she emerged as the third-best at the Next Movie Star Africa competition, Princess Shyngle has starred in several movies since then, especially in Ghana.



She has also starred in a couple of movies with other Ghanaian movie stars like Juliet Ibrahim, John Dumelo, Martha Ankomah, and D-Black. She launched her reality TV show named Discovering Princess Shyngle in 2020.