Actress Rabby Bray to host Ghana Models Awards Juniors

Rabby Bray

Source: Ghana Models Awards Juniors

Ghanaian actress Rabby Bray has been announced as the official host for the maiden edition of the Ghana Models Awards Juniors scheduled for Saturday 24th September at The Exopa Burg, Labadi.

The organizing body of the event, the Ghana Models Awards Secretariat, described her as the perfect choice and is therefore anticipating a good show. The choice of Rabby Bray as the host became public, Friday.



Speaking on why Rabby Bray for the event host, the founder of the Ghana Models Awards and Head of the Ghana Models Awards Secretariat Jerry Wonder said, "Rabby combines both entertainment and intellect, and this is what we need to satisfy our audience who will be made up of both children and parents."



Rabby Bray is a Ghanaian actress who has featured in lead roles in movies with actor Adjetey Anang. She has worked with production houses in Ghana and Kenya.

In 2020, she started a reality TV show to inspire and motivate young women to become financially independent and social change advocates.



The Ghana Models Awards Juniors has a total of 29 nominees spread over 16 nominations. The scheme is a subsidiary of the main Ghana Models Awards and has strict criteria for non-adult models in Ghana.



The Ghana Models Awards Juniors will happen prior to the adult edition on 15th October 2022 at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Accra.