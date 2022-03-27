Actress Vicky Zugah breaks down in tears as her late mum finally goes home

Source: SammyKay Media

Ghanaian actress and presenter, Vicky Zugah broke down in tears at her mother’s funeral held today, Saturday, March 26th 2021.

In videos sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Vicky Zugah could be seen shedding tears as she bids goodbye to her mother.



The actress could not stand after seeing her mother’s lifeless body in a coffin, she broke down in tears and couldn’t hold herself, People around gad to help her to stay on her feet as she shed tears of pain.



She however received love and support from some entertainment players, friends and family members at the funeral with their presence.

Watch the video below:



