Actress distinguishes between different levels of sexual pleasure

Amma Serwah is an actress and a fashion designer

Ghanaian fashion designer and actress, Ama Serwaa has explained that cum, squirt, and orgasms are not the same.

She revealed that these are all different levels of sexual pleasures with the trio requiring different levels of connection for a woman to experience each at specific or different times.



Per the research, she undertook a discussion on the topic, ‘Identifying True Orgasm’ on e.TV Ghana’s adult entertainment show ‘In Bed with Adwen’, she indicated, “cumming, squirting and orgasms are not the same.”



On her accord, cumming is a mental state, squirting is a desire and orgasm is from an emotional place deep down in the heart.



“Before a woman will reach orgasm, she must have a spiritual and emotional connection with her partner. You must be very connected. There is sex and lovemaking and I tell you orgasm is from the heart.

"If you love someone and your hearts are connected, the very moment he touches you, you get wet. So when you’re making love to me it is easy for me to get wet because I am into you. Even if it is slow sex I will enjoy it because I really love you and that’s how orgasm happens.”



She noted that a woman will only cum when she has a clear state of mind and is thinking of nothing else but sex. “She must be present and not be thinking about anything else. Not problems, not stress, she must be in the present.”



The actress added that squirting is the urine-like pleasure ejected from the vagina of a woman and that mostly happens when a woman really desires a man.



Ama Serwaa told host, Adwen that a woman who is really enjoying pleasurable sex will have a slimy fluid dripping from her vagina.