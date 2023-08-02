Actresses who overtook me when I was single are looking to start a family – Beverly Afaglo

Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo

Actress Mrs. Beverly Afaglo Baah, has revealed that most actresses who once overtook her in the movie industry, are currently looking to settle down.

Beverly Afaglo is of the view that even though getting married has slowed down her career, it has also helped her build a family, which other actresses would love to have.



“Marriage slows you down and those who are still single in the industry will overtake you though you started before them.



“Those people who overtook me whiles I’m home are also now looking for husbands to marry and give birth to. That is how God works in his own way. How God works is different for every individual," Beverly Afaglo told Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Beverly Afaglo is married to Eugene Kwado Boadu Baah in 2012 and they have two daughters.



