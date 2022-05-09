0
Add VGMA nomination to your CV - Diana Hopeson to singers who lost out

Diana Hopeson VGMA 2.png Gospel singer, Diana Hopeson

Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian artistes celebrated at 23rd VGMA

Diana Hopeson sends messages to artistes

Agya Koo Nimo wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Ghanaian gospel singer and a former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Diana Hopeson, has sent some words of encouragement to artistes who lost out at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

According to the veteran singer, gaining a nomination at the prestigious awards goes to explain how an artiste performed under the year of review reason why they should hold their heads up even when they don't win.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Industry Night on Friday, May 6, Diana Hopeson noted that VGMA nominated artistes should feel proud to add the achievement to their Curriculum Vitae (CV).

"All the people who make it to the list are fit to win. I pray that the best gets it. For you to get on that list means you have indeed worked hard. I admire all of them for what they did last year. I look for the best among them to get the award.

"You can add it to your CV. You have to because that means in that year, you did well," the gospel singer explained.

The 'Agyenkwa Hene' singer graced the 2022 VGMA in an African print dress made by a local designer.

Also, veteran singer, Agya Koo Nimo, received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

