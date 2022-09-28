Addi Self launches USA tour to promote Slum To Hills Mixtape

Addi Self Slum To Hills USA Tour

Reggae Dancehall artiste, Addi Self, will tour the United States of America for the first time to promote Slum To Hills Mixtape which was released on his birthday on September 19, 2022.

Powered by Blibo Entertainment Inc., a US-based events company that has hosted Davido, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Shatta Wale and Bisa Kdei among others, Addi Self will touch base with fans in multiple states in the last quarter of the year and early 2023.



24 hours after the release of the 7-track Slum To Hills Mixtape, it moved from number 44 to 22 and then number 1 on the Ghana iTunes Top Albums Chart which features Sarkodie’s Highest album at number 2 and Adele’s 25 at number 3.



The mixtape features the single “We Did It” featuring X-Zone, Don Cash, Gariba and Yaronzamani on track 7. The video for “We Did It” was released two months ago and has over 45,000 views on YouTube.



The tracklist starts with Mama on track 1; Camela featuring Joint 77 and Natty Lee on track 2; Loyalty on track 3; Different Breed on track 4; Letter to Bigger Heads on track 5; Dash Way on track 6 and then We Did It on track 7.



Tracks 1,2,4,5 and 7 were produced by Bisik Beat; track 3 was produced by Beat Boy and mastered by Bisik Beat and then track 6 was produced by Beat Boy.

For bookings on the Slum To Hills USA Tour, call 419 944 9903.



Click here to stream the Slum To Hills Mixtape.



Watch the video of Addi Self’s single “We Did It” featuring X-Zone, Don Cash, Gariba and Yaronzamani.



