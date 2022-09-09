Addi Self preaches loyalty in new single released ahead of his birthday

Reggae Dancehall artiste Addi Self has released a single off his upcoming Slum To Hills Mixtape which would be released on his birthday, September 19, 2022.

Loyalty was released on September 9 with a drama-filled video on YouTube that clearly defines the spirit of loyalty and the consequences it comes with. Loyalty is also available on all digital platforms for streaming and downloads.



Addi Self released the tracklist of his highly anticipated Slum to Hills Mixtape which features seven big bangers that showcase his music career journey.



The mixtape, which would be released on his birthday, September 19, 2022, has the single “We Did It” featuring X-Zone, Don Cash, Gariba and Yaronzamani on track 7. The video for “We Did It” was released two months ago and has over 45,000 views on YouTube.



“I’m excited to share my next project’s tracklist with everyone ahead of its release on the 19th of September. The journey continues with the Slum To Hills Mixtape. I promise you would love my growth and versatility on this project. Stay with me,” Addi Self told GhanaWeb in an interview.



Addi Self’s Slum to Hills Mixtape’s tracklist starts with Mama on track 1; Camela featuring Joint 77 and Natty Lee on track 2; Loyalty on track 3; Different Breed on track 4; Letter to Bigger Heads on track 5; Dash Way on track 6 and then We Did It on track 7.

Tracks 1,2,4,5 and 7 were produced by Bisik Beat; track 3 was produced by Beat Boy and mastered by Bisik Beat and then track 6 was produced by Beat Boy.



Addi Self will go on a Slum To Hills regional tour after the release of the mixtape.



Watch the Loyalty video below:.



