Addi Self releases tracklist of his Slum to Hills Mixtape ahead of launch

Addi Self's Slum to Hills Mixtape cover/ Source: Addi Self

Reggae Dancehall artiste, Addi Self, has released the tracklist of his highly anticipated Slum to Hills Mixtape which features seven big bangers that showcase his music career journey.

The mixtape, which would be released on his birthday, September 19, 2022, has the single “We Did It” featuring X-Zone, Don Cash, Gariba and Yaronzamani on track 7. The video for “We Did It” was released two months ago and has over 45,000 views on YouTube.



“I’m excited to share my next project’s tracklist with everyone ahead of its release on the 19th of September. The journey continues with the Slum To Hills Mixtape. I promise you would love my growth and versatility on this project. Stay with me,” Addi Self told GhanaWeb in an interview.



Addi Self’s Slum to Hills Mixtape’s tracklist starts with Mama on track 1; Camela featuring Joint 77 and Natty Lee on track 2; Loyalty on track 3; Different Breed on track 4; Letter to Bigger Heads on track 5; Dash Way on track 6 and then We Did It on track 7.



Tracks 1,2,4,5 and 7 were produced by Bisik Beat; track 3 was produced by Beat Boy and mastered by Bisik Beat and then track 6 was produced by Beat Boy.



Addi Self, in August, launched his community engagement tour dubbed #ReppingYourZongo in Maamobi, a suburb of Accra, to herald his appreciation and commitment to his fan base. This project followed the #SelfLove High School Tour which was also launched in June with visits to the Accra Technical Training College, Accra High School and other schools where he performed for students with his hit songs.

He is also coming up with some social media and community activations including #SelfDay, #SelfMotivation and Zongo Role Model among others.



Addi Self is a product of Maamobi, a Zongo community in Accra, where he gained popularity with the song “Maamobi” in 2014 recorded under his independent record label, Self Nation. He formed an alliance with Shatta Wale in 2015 and recorded “Love Mi Suh” and “Ghetto Star”. His dedication to partnerships urged him to sign to Shatta Movement under the group SM Militants officially.



The 2017 song “Taking Over” with Shatta Wale and SM Militants was their biggest banger which they performed on various global platforms including the iconic O2 Arena in London. Addi Self has been featured on BBC1Xtra with DJ Edu, together with Shatta Wale and Joint 77.



His contract ended with Shatta Movement in 2020 and the following year, he released his debut 15-track album, The Journey (Zongo to BBC), which stood at the #1 spot on the Ghana iTunes Top Albums Chart for six weeks straight and #4 on the World iTunes Albums Chart.



The name Addi Self was coined from the phrase Addicted to Myself.

Below is Slum to Hills Mixtape’s tracklist and Addi Self’s single “We Did It” featuring X-Zone, Don Cash, Gariba and Yaronzamani.











IA