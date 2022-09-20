Addi Self’s 'Slum To Hills' mixtape tops Ghana iTunes Top Albums chart

Reggae Dancehall artiste Addi Self released his much-anticipated Slum To Hills Mixtape on his 30th birthday on September 19 and already, it has topped the Ghana iTunes Top Albums chart within 24 hours.

The 7-track mixtape moved from number 44 on the chart, to 22 and then number 1 on the Ghana iTunes Top Albums chart which features Sarkodie’s Highest album at number 2 and Adele’s 25 at number 3.



Before the release of the mixtape, Addi Self’s Self Nation Foundation shared food with the needy on the streets of Accra as a show of gratitude to God and then released the Slum To Hils Intro to usher his fans into his mixtape filled with creativity.



The Slums To Hills Mixtape features the single “We Did It” featuring X-Zone, Don Cash, Gariba and Yaronzamani on track 7. The video for “We Did It” was released two months ago and has over 45,000 views on YouTube.



“I’m excited to share my next project’s tracklist with everyone ahead of its release on the 19th of September. The journey continues with the Slum To Hills Mixtape. I promise you would love my growth and versatility on this project. Stay with me,” Addi Self told GhanaWeb in an interview.



Addi Self’s Slum to Hills Mixtape’s tracklist starts with Mama on track 1; Camela featuring Joint 77 and Natty Lee on track 2; Loyalty on track 3; Different Breed on track 4; Letter to Bigger Heads on track 5; Dash Way on track 6 and then We Did It on track 7.

Tracks 1,2,4,5 and 7 were produced by Bisik Beat; track 3 was produced by Beat Boy and mastered by Bisik Beat and then track 6 was produced by Beat Boy.







Addi Self, in August, launched his community engagement tour dubbed #ReppingYourZongo in Maamobi, a suburb of Accra, to herald his appreciation and commitment to his fan base. This project followed the #SelfLove High School Tour which was also launched in June with visits to the Accra Technical Training College, Accra High School and other schools where he performed for students with his hit songs.



He is also coming up with some social media and community activations including #SelfDay, #SelfMotivation and Zongo Role Model among others.



Click here to stream the Slum To Hills Mixtape.

Listen to Addi Self’s single “We Did It” featuring X-Zone, Don Cash, Gariba and Yaronzamani.







