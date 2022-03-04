1
Adelaide The Seer’s family wasn’t in support of we signing her – DopeNation

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The former management of musician Adelaide the seer, DopeNation has cleared the air on why her signing was halted indicating that the family was not in support of the lifetime deal.

The duo on a promotional tour of their newly released titled C.E.O on the “Album Atta” disclosed that the visually impaired singer’s health condition was a constraint so her family did not give their consent to the deal signing.

They revealed this in an interview with Kwame Bee host of the “Diwulane mu” drive time show on Kasapa FM.

“At that time we wanted to sign her, her family was not in line with it because healthwise, she wasn’t 100 percent and there were a lot of factors as well,” they stated.

DopeNation added that Adelaide has enormous potential and despite the lack of a deal they are willing to work with her anytime she wants to explore music.

Adelaide the seer is a fast-rising Ghanaian singer who sadly lost her sight during her final year in high school.

