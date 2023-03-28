Adidas drops Beyonce’s Ivy Park collab amid $10-million loss

Singer, Beyonce

Adidas, the German multinational sportswear corporation, and Beyonce Knowles, a global music and entertainment icon, have mutually agreed to terminate their partnership due to creative differences between Adidas and Beyonce’s Ivy Park.

The end of Beyonce’s partnership with Adidas marks the conclusion of a productive collaboration that began in 2018, during which they worked together to revive the Ivy Park activewear line and develop new footwear and apparel for the brand.



However, the decision to end the partnership followed reports that Adidas suffered a loss of $10 million in 2022 as a result of its collaboration with Ivy Park.



In 2016, Beyonce launched Ivy Park as a 50-50 joint venture with Sir Philip Green, the proprietor of Topshop. Nevertheless, the partnership ceased in 2018, and Beyonce assumed complete ownership of Ivy Park, paving the way for her lucrative deal with Adidas.



In the past few years, Ivy Park has faced difficulties meeting its sales projections in the market. Although Adidas estimated $250 million in sales for Ivy Park in 2022, the brand only generated about $40 million in sales, a decrease from $93 million in the preceding year.

The recent decline in Ivy Park’s revenue was not only an unfavorable outcome for Adidas, which had set lofty revenue projections for the brand, but also a letdown for financial experts who had predicted that the collaboration would break new ground, surpassing all Adidas’ prior ventures in sales and popularity, and solidifying its position as a top activewear brand.



The unexpected decline in revenue is particularly baffling, given the immense popularity and influence of Beyonce, whose massive following and star power generated significant buzz around the Ivy Park and Adidas collaboration.



Despite this setback, both Ivy Park and Adidas expressed optimism about their potential for success, with plans to implement new marketing and promotional strategies.



In an effort to revive the activewear line and overcome the operational challenges of meeting sales targets, Adidas executives explored various marketing tactics inspired by the successful strategies used for Kanye West’s Yeezy brand. However, a difference of opinion arose between Adidas and Beyonce’s team regarding the optimal approach for promoting the brand.