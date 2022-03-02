0
Menu
Entertainment

Adina, 3Music video workshop trainees to film new music video

Adina 3music.jfif Adina Thembi Ndamse

Photos (2)

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Award-winning crooner Adina will film a new music video for her single, Game Over, as part of a collaborative social impact campaign with 3Music.

The video, shot by all ten participants of a 5-day music video workshop put together by 3Music as part of its Music For Good Campaign, and powered by HD+, will air during main night of the 5th annual 3Music Awards.

The music video workshop is the first of several industry development projects initiated by the 3Music Awards to offer professional and thought leadership training within the music and entertainment industry.

Adina’s Game Over, off her Araba album, was selected to impart practical training to participants in music videography, entrepreneurship and business management.

Ahead of the shoot, the striking singer met the trainees to interact and ideate during a masterclass session of the workshop.

“I feel excited about the project. When 3Music briefed me about their intentions, I said ‘why not?’ Obviously, this is a really bold initiative designed to drive Ghanaian music. I am glad to be involved, as long as it’s propelling talent and, you know, basically helping others achieve their dreams,” Adina said.

The 3Music Awards has built a reputation for supporting the marginalized in music show business, including the representation and recognition of women and other overlooked music accessories.

The 5th annual 3Music Awards comes off on March 26, 2022, at the Grand Arena.

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu
Speaker questions NPP
Adib Saani questions government
A president dated my girlfriend – Reggie Rockstone claims
Kennedy Agyapong does U-turn on ouster of NPP national officers
Persons calling for a coup are childish - Dr. Obed Asamoah