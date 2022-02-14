Adina paved the way for me to perform at the VGMA - Naana Osabutey

Naana Ohui Osabutey, Violinist

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Ghanaian violinist Naana Ohui Osabutey has stated that she got the opportunity to perform at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA). Eventually, it gave Naana her breakthrough.

Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Naana disclosed that her video posted by songstress Adina Thembi paved the way for her to get the opportunity to perform at the VGMAs. According to her, she was the first to play a Ghanaian song on a violin.



Naana revealed that she decided to play Ghanaian songs. She realized that most Ghanaians preferred highlife to classical music even though it is a classical instrument.



“This instrument is a classical instrument, and it is not ours but we have accepted it. So when I began playing, I realized that those who listen to classical music are rich people but not local Ghanaians. That was when I decided to play songs that Ghanaians can relate to,” she said.



After her viral video shared by Adina, people recommended her for the VGMA job. According to Naana, she nearly opted out, but times were hard. So it took up the opportunity.

Naana began playing the violin in 2013. She is a set-taught violinist, but now she is a tutor. She often plays highlife, Afrobeat, and classical music.



Kindly watch the full interview below



