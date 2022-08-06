1
Adinkra Couple announces pregnancy as Anita displays baby bump in viral video

Sat, 6 Aug 2022

The Adinkra couple, former Ghana’s Most Beautiful Queen, Anita Sefa Boakye and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah, have subtly announced they are expecting a baby.

In a viral video published on the social media platform, Instagram, Anita Boakye while at a party dubbed, ‘The Manhyia Royal Party’ proudly and happily exposed her baby bump.

For the benefit of readers who do not know what a baby bump is, it is the protruded stomach of a pregnant woman.

The video was captioned, “Congratulations Anita and Barima. May God bless your new home, Anita.”

Recently, the Adinkra couple was in the news for allegedly ending their marriage.

The rumour then was that Anita had sent drinks to Otumfuo’s palace to seek a divorce from her husband.

However, the couple refuted all such claims and were seen in public recently.

In one of Barima Osei’s posts, he simply wrote “Eii Ghanafo)” followed by a laughing emoji.

In another post, he boldly inscribed “FAKE NEWS” on the reports of his divorce from Anita Sefa Boakye.

This was made known when famous Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix published a WhatsApp status screenshot from the WhatsApp status of the CEO of Adinkra.

On her part, Anita Boakye posted some lovely photos of herself and her husband on her social media pages to prove that her marriage is still solid.

The lovebirds were married on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the Ashanti region of Ghana.

EAN/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
