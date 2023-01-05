Adjeley-Bi; The new generational leader of Ghana’s entertainment space

Adjeley-Bi is the host of Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Weekend Club Jam’

Philip Nii Darku Ankrah, also known as Adjeley-Bi Darku, is a radio and television presenter, MC, voice-over artist and iconic model. The breathtaking performer is the host of Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Weekend Club Jam’.

His respect and adoration for his mother, led him to choose to honor her by using her maiden name, “Adjeley,” as his Showbiz name. Adjeley-Bi translates as Adjeley’s child.



Adjeley-Bi attended Cedar Hills International School for his Junior High education before attending Akim Swedru Senior High, and earning a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a specialization in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



Adjeley-Bi began his media career at Radio GIJ as a reporter and later became the host of ‘Drive of Your Life’, one of the station’s flagship shows and the most talked about show on campus when he was a student at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.



The show won him the Student Radio Personality of the year and Student Radio Host of the year at the 4th and 5th GIJ Eminence awards respectively. In 2019 he was also nominated for the Radio Presenter of the Year award category in CBaze awards.



His brand and love of vintage fashion earned him the Student Model of the Year award at the 2020 Communication Student Awards.

Adjeley-Bi worked on the production team for Showbiz on Starr, hosted by Caleb Nii Boye, who is now the host of Showbiz927 on 3FM.



He admires media personalities such as Lexis Bill, Andy Dosty, Sammy Forson, Jay Foley, Giovani Caleb, Caleb Nii Boye, Kojo Manuel, MC Nana King, America’s Steve Harvey, and DJ Edu of BBC 1Xtra.



Adjeley-Bi Darku occasionally MCs at Purple Pub in addition to being a radio presenter. He was also the lead MC for the 2022 GIJ SRC Artiste Night.



Adjely-Bi Darku aspires to be one of Ghana’s greatest media personalities in the coming years, as well as to build a community or fan base to inspire the media industry’s younger generation.



Experience the Adjely-Bi vibe this and every Friday from 10:00PM to 12:00PM on Happy 98.9 FM as he takes party lovers on a night of their lives with the ‘Weekend Club Jam’ show.