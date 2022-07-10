Adjetey Anang recreates the ‘Pusher’ walk from ‘Thing We Do For Love’

Adjetey Anang displays 'Pusher' walk

Adjetey Anang has recreated the famous walk in the TV series, ‘Things We Do For Love’ which was aired in the early 2000s to educate the youth on abstinence and protection.



After close to two decades since the TV series was aired, many Ghanaians still remember him as ‘Pusher’, a character he played in the series.



On July 8, 2022, at the studios of GTV, Adjetey Anang attempted to recreate the signature walk ‘Pusher’ was known for.

The actor, although, much older, did exceptionally well with his performance which left the host awed.



Despite the amazing performance he put up, the producer of the series, Ivan Quashigah, had previously disclosed that Mr. Anang was not happy with the role he was asked to play at the time.



He mentioned this during an interview on Joy FM in 2021, where he expressed that he trusted Adjetey Anang’s versatility to do justice to the character.



While praising the actor, Quashigah said, Anang was an individual who could execute every role he was handed and thus, the intention was to give him the most difficult role to play.



“He didn’t really like the idea,” Quashigah said, revealing that the young man yearned to play another role instead.

“But, I said no, this is the part I want him to do.”



Taking up the role has left the actor's name printed in the minds of people born in the 90s down to the early 2000s because of the character Anang played.



