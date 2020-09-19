Adrienne Nicole addresses sextape involving D-Black

Adrienne Nicole, the Woman in a leaked sextape with Ghanaian Rapper D-Black has spoken out after the video went viral.

Adrienne Nicole is a philanthropist and American politician who lives a private quite personal life. Since the video went viral she has been devastated.



About a week ago Adrienne lost her phone at the airport while traveling.



Then a few days later on Monday September 14, 2020, Adrienne started receiving messages from an individual demanding money coupled with threats that if the money is not paid he would start posting personal pictures and videos of her and her Ghanaian celebrity ex-boyfriend.



Adrienne Nicole ignored the attempts of extortion and instead reported the matter to local authorizes. Within 48 hours the individual contacted Adrienne Nicole again demanding payment by end of day or he would start releasing videos of her and her ex-boyfriend (Ghanaian Celebrity, D-Black).



Again, Adrienne Nicole did not respond and forwarded the 2nd correspondence to authorities as well. within hours the sextape was leaked online and has since been posted and shared thousands of times across the internet.



Due to the overwhelming response to the leaked videos, she made a complaint to a cyber security team to take down the visuals from the internet. Adrienne Nicole and her team further reached out to news/media and social platforms reporting the videos and asking them to take the video down but more have popup.

Adrienne Nicole who has since went dark on social media has had this to say about the leaked video:



“I have no idea how to handle this. This feels like a crazy dream. I cannot believe someone would do this to me and my ex. There are hundreds of pictures and videos of him and I, on that phone and I don’t know what to do if more are released. Those were private moments and memories. We broke up and were taking a break but I never seen anything like this happening! This was a personal part of my life never meant to be shared with the World and I am still processing what’s happening to me right now.”



Adrienne Nicole is now working with her local and local Ghanaian authorizes to get the videos taken down and keep any more videos from being leaked.



Here is how she detailed everything in a video:





