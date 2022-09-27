Adwoa Boatemaa Adu-Poku wins Miss Ghana UK 2022

Miss Ghana UK 2022 winner, Adwoa Boatemaa Adu -Poku

Source: Delali Sika, Contributor

A 26-year-old Senior Nurse, Eunice Maame Adwoa Boatemaa Adu-Poku has emerged as the winner of this year's Miss Ghana UK held at the Gaumont Palace (DC) The Broadway, High Road, Wood Green.

Held 10th September 2022, Adwoa Boatemaa Adu-Poku staved off competition from 10 other beautiful ladies to take the coveted crown. She also won Miss Eloquence on the night alongside both 1st and 2nd runners-up.



Adwoa Boatemaa Adu-Poku won herself £1000 cash, a ticket to Ghana (Easter 2023), a trip to Dubai sponsored by Koppan Hospitality, Outfits from Nelles, products from House of Hair, UKG Heritage, Natural Skincare by Viva CBV beauty treatment from LCMP and she automatically is the Face of MGUK Foundation.



The first runner-up title went to Miss Margherita Melody Nana Adwoa Boatemaa Oppong. She also won the Miss Eloquence award and went home with £500 cash, products from House of Hair, UKG Heritage, Natural Skincare by Viva CBV, and beauty treatment from LCMP.



Additionally, Miss Manuella Ann Adwoa Awini won second runner-up and also the Miss Eloquence award. She went home with £250 cash, products from House of Hair, UKG Heritage, Natural Skincare by Viva CBV, and beauty treatment from LCMP.



The other award winners were Margherita Melody Nana Adwoa Boatemaa Oppong who won the Best Traditional Wear award, Best Personality award went to Miss Glenda Nana Adwoa Serwaa Gaspard and Miss Social award went to Miss Esmeraldah Afiyoh Nague.

The judges for the pageant were, Mrs Gina Haick nee Cave-Lathbridge -Manager for Coach Tapestry Brand Ambassador, Denise Hanson - Miss Ghana UK 2010, Papa Kow Bartell – Head of Trade and Investment Ghana High Commission UK and Ireland, Yvonne Abba- Opoku ACG- Director at Heartfelt Philanthropy Network and Chartered Governance Advisor and Mamaga Abu Buiekpor II of Anlo State.



Prior to the main event, the contestants embarked on a number of activities including, mental health and wellbeing session, cultural dancing, etiquette training, cooking session, MGUK Foundation Life Skills Training and Coaching, and a cake decorating challenge among others.



Speaking to the Co-Director of Miss Ghana UK, Ms. Mavis Osei, she noted gratitude is all she has to render.



“I thank God for giving us the strength to do this. Relieved that we managed to put this phenomenal show on in 2 and half months.



The feedback has been extremely positive, one of the best Miss Ghana UK ever. This was only made possible with funding from all our sponsors and more so the Miss Ghana UK team without everyone this would not have been possible. Massive thank you to all sponsors, Supporters and Media Partners,” she said.