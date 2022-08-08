Adwoa Safo 'pens' down emotional message to husband to celebrate 4th marriage anniversary

Sarah Adwoa Safo with her husband and children

Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has expressed her undying love for her husband, Hanny Mouhtiseb, on the occasion of their fourth year of marriage.

In a Facebook post, the legislator indicated that the past four years of marriage have been one of bliss which she has enjoyed.



Sharing a lovely family photo, Adwoa Safo extolled her husband stating that he has been the one with whom she has shared the fondest memories of her life.



She further thanked him for being her “rock and strength, especially this past year”.



“I can't believe it's been four years of marital bliss already. Time they say flies when you are having fun and our marriage has been a trite definition of that.



“These past four years with you has given me some of my best and fondest memories of my life and I am grateful to God for bringing us together. You're a great husband and a wonderful father and it's been a pleasure to share the last four years of my life with you.

“Thank you for being my rock and strength, especially this past year. You've been the silver lining in what has been a stormy year. You have touched my heart in more ways than I imagined possible and I love you more and more with each passing year. Here’s to many more years filled with Love, Joy and Eternal bliss. I will always love you, my dear Hanny. Happy 4th Anniversary,” she wrote on her wall.



Sarah Adwoa Safo has been in the news recently following her long absence from the country and away from her Parliamentary duties.



Her actions has currently necessitated the majority caucus to push for her seat to be declared vacant while the minority are against the move.



The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also recently relieved her of her post as Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.



Read Adwoa Safo's full post below:

