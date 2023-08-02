Afia Akoto wasn’t the ‘envious maid of honour’ I talked about – Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty and Afia Akoto

Gospel singer, Empress Gifty, has clarified claims that her maid of honour had been envious of her.

Earlier in May 2022, Gifty shared her wedding picture while cautioning women to be weary of people they choose as their maids of honour.



In the said post, Gifty established that some bridesmaids possess traits of envy and are capable of snatching the bride’s husband.



This caused a stir on social media with netizens wondering if the post was meant to spite her maid-of-honour, Afia Akoto.



"Be careful the people you choose to be your maid of honour. Some are wickedly envious of what you have,” Empress Gifty’s post read.



However, the discussion was re-visited and Empress Gifty insists that the post wasn’t about any of her bridesmaids.

Asked if the staunch NPP member was the ‘envious maid of honour’ she was referring to, Empress Gifty said;



“I can’t use anybody’s picture. I used that picture because it is mine and it was my day. It’s not my experience, I was addressing someone’s problem. I was talking about bridesmaids because a day before, I had already posted the video about it there. Go to my page and you’ll see that I post more dangerous things there. If a bridesmaid hasn’t snatched your husband or destroyed your marriage, then keep your mouth shut. I don’t just speak to issues; they are inspired by God,” she told United Showbiz host, MzGee.



Asked if any of them wasn’t offended by the post, she responded,



“Why should they be offended? Has any of them offended me? Why should they? If they have a clear conscience they shouldn’t.”



Watch the video below:

EB/NOQ