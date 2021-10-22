Afia Pokua roasts social media user for calling Ghanaian journalists ‘unserious’

TV presenter, Afia Pokua

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pokua, also known as Vim Lady, has thoroughly roasted a social media user who called Ghanaian journalists ‘unserious’.

The user with the handle ‘Bra Derick’, commented on a post made by Afia on Facebook saying that journalists in Ghana are spending their time publishing fake news and reading news in the country’s local dialect while other African journalists are working in international media firms and winning international awards.



He added that Ghanaian journalists can help shape the nation of the get serious, however, they are not even supportive of local artistes to start with.



Afia Pokua, triggered by this comment, replied, “I’m building schools in the villages where your father and mother could not even buy one cement block. China and many countries in the Middle East are bragging about their language and even studying Hausa now but wo gyimie nti you won’t even read to learn that”.

