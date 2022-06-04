2
Menu
Entertainment

Afia Schwar is a canker because we gave ‘too much room for buffoonery’ – Pundit

Video Archive
Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger rants on Instagram

Comedienne attacked for spewing insults

Afia Schwarzenegger disallows comments as social media users come at her

Entertainment pundit and event organizer, McDonald Nana Yaw Asare (Romeo) has described media personality Afia Schwarzenegger as a canker.

According to him, she had become a canker because society had come to entertain people like her who openly abuse others as and when it suits them.

“I think we have given too much room for buffoonery and this is the result for it. When all these things started, we supported it (tacitly) and they’ve enjoyed the mileage and numbers and are making money off the numbers.

“So, it fuels their idiocy to churn out anything that comes to mind but you see, media and social media is making it difficult or regulation… but Afia Schwar is a canker.

“She is a canker because she says it when she wants and nothing happens and she easily finds herself in the books of some topnotch people so she feels she has the protection to say what she likes,” he told Abrantepa on GhannaWeb’s Weekly entertainment analysis show, Bloggers’ Forum.

Romeo was commenting on Afia’s recent description of an unnamed woman as ‘barren’ and thus below her because she has biological children.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s social media post triggered outrage as some commenters slammed her for hitting below the belt.

It is unclear what informed the comedienne’s post made on Monday, May 30, 2022. What was clear, however, was that her post contained a salvo of attacks.

Romeo stressed that he agreed with people who held that the comedienne had hit below the belt with her comments.

“No reasonable woman will label another woman barren, regardless of the circumstances, I wouldn’t even wish it on my worst enemy but it tells you that she is pained with the sort of incident that happened with Delay joining the Wontumi group of companies,” he added.

Watch the full episode of this week’s edition of Bloggers’ Forum:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays
Ato Ahwoi opens up on US visa denial
Related Articles: