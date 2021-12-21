Afia Schwar shares a video of Jackie Appiah hugging her

Ghanaian Socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to allegations that she pushed herself on attractive actress Jackie Appiah at a recent party.

A video featuring Jackie Appiah, Afia Schwarzenegger, and others at a party in Ghana became viral about a week ago.



These celebs, including A-List Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, who are all Susan Chanel Cosmetics ambassadors, gathered last week at the company’s Santa Grand sale event.



Afia Schwar, the show’s emcee, was seen pushing herself on Jackie Appiah in a video that went viral.



Schwar purposefully drew Jackie Appiah’s attention, but she seemed uneasy and walked away to talk to Tonto Dikeh after giving Schwar a faint grin and a tap on the shoulder.



Schwar has now spoken out about the event, which occurred over a week ago.

Jackie Appiah smiled and hugged her tenderly as she went about her MC responsibilities, according to a video she uploaded.



She captioned it: “‘There’s always 2 sides of the story. If you don't get it forget abrrroutit Call me the fake bloggers always looking for trouble‘



Watch the video below:



