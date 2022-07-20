Afia Schwarzenegger, A Plus served Contempt Application via newspaper following alleged evasion

Kwame A Plus; Afia Schwarzenegger

Wontumi sues Afia Schwarzenegger

A Plus, McBrown, others sued for contempt



Afia Schwarzenegger reiterates sexual allegations against Wontumi



Showbiz personalities, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa (Afia Schwarzenegger) and Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) have been served with a Contempt Application by Substituted Service through the Daily Graphic newspaper, Thursday, July 20, 2022.



This comes after reports that the two have been evading court service.



United Television Ghana, Dr. Fadda Dickson Narh, Nana Ama McBrown, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame A Plus, and Emmanuel Barnes (Mr Logic) have been dragged before the Tema High Court for contempt after a discussion was held on United Showbiz about sexual allegations against businessman and politician, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi).



Maurice Ampaw, lawyer of the plaintiff, among others stated that “…the 4th Respondent was given the platform by the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Respondents with the support of the 5th and 6th Respondents, as well as other panel members to discuss the 4th Respondent’s alleged sexual relationship with the Applicant, which is a subject matter for determination by the Court and it is subjudice.”

Although the ex parte motion was filed on July 14, 2022, Afia Schwarzenegger and A Plus, the 4th and 5th Respondents respectively, have yet been served in person, informing the decision to be served via the dailies.



An order for substituted service signed by (sgd) Sebastian A. Agbo, Registrar at the High Court and served on page 30 of the July 20, 2022 edition of the Daily Graphic newspaper read:



UPON READING the affidavit of MAURICE KWABENA AMPAW of H/No. 775/2, Abiba Lane, Accra, in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana, filed on the 18th day of June, 2022, in support of Motion Ex-Parte for an Order for Substituted Service.



AND UPON JULIUS ACKAH, ESQ., for MAURICE KWABENA AMPAW ESQ., Counsel for and on behalf of Applicant herein;



IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that the 4th and 5th Respondents be served with the Contempt Application by Substituted Service.



a) By posting copies of the processes on the High Court’s Notice Board, Tema.

b) By posting copies of the publication once in the National Daily Graphic News.



Order to take effect after 8 days of posting.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.







BB/DA