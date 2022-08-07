1
Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye prove critics wrong as they are spotted chilling together

Tracey Boakye Afia Afia Schwarzenegger Smiles 2 Tracy Boakye and Afia Schwarzenegger

Sun, 7 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Netizens and some Ghanaians predicted that Ghanaian actress and socialite, Tracey Boakye, after her marriage ceremony, would disassociate herself from her controversial Mafia gang members, namely, Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwarzenegger.

This was so because there have been numerous precedence of female celebrities who abandoned their friends briefly after they tied the knot.

Popular among such people is popular Kumawood star, Xandy Kamel, who was accused of deserting her friends immediately after she got married.

At noon on Saturday, August 6, 2022, a week after the wedding ceremony of Tracey Boakye was captured in a video with Afia Schwarzenegger as the two were present at the opening ceremony for socialite and video vixen, Shugatti’s restaurant, Potofshuga.

In the said video, Afia Schwarzenegger is heard hailing Tracy Boakye as she calls her by her new name.

She said, “This is Mrs Badu Ntiamoah, my beautiful daughter.”

Afia Schwarzenegger also took a jab at all the naysayers of Tracey Boakye’s marriage as she dared anyone who believes Frank Ntiamoah is theirs to try snatching him from Tracey Boakye.

“Mrs Badu Ntiamoa, if it is yours, come and take him. I am challenging you,” she dared.

On her part, Tracey Boakye proudly raised her hand and displayed her wedding ring as she laughed uncontrollably.

Tracey Boakye is married to Mr. Frank Badu Ntiamoah, a former Kumawood actor and now a businessman resident in Germany.

Here is the video of Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwarzenegger:

