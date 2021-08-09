Afia Schwarzenegger, Tracey Boakye spotted at Ohemaa Mercy’s Tehillah conference

• The two controversial celebrities were captured sitting next to each other at the event

• They were seen excited whiles participating in the praises and worship session at the conference



• Several Ghanaian celebrities were present at this year’s Tehillah conference



This year’s edition of Tehillah Conference hosted by Ohemaa Mercy was duly patronized by a number of celebrities including Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwarzenegger.



Afia Schwarzenegger who is a usual attendee of the Tehillah conference was spotted with her close friend, Tracey Boakye.



Clad in decent clothes, two were seen dancing vigorously during the praises and worship session.

Gospel minister, Francis Amo was at a point, captured dancing with Afia Schwarzenegger during his performance.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2019, Afia Schwarzenegger was alleged to have fallen under the anointing when Ohemaa Mercy laid hands on her.



It was reported that the controversial comedienne, helplessly laid on the floor with a cloth tied around her waist for a while before regaining composure.



Meanwhile, the auditorium was filled to its capacity as Ghanaians from all works of life thronged the ICGC Calvary Temple to experience the 2021 Tehillah event.



The event was graced with performances from Ceccy Twum, MoG, Uncle Ato, Francis Amo, Phil Thompson, and many more.

Watch the video below











