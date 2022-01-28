Afia Schwarzenegger asks Fadda Dickson to finish hard the assistance he gave her

Afia Schwarzenegger thanks Fadda Dickson

Afia Schwarzenegger thanks Fadda Dickson

Afia Schwarzenegger celebrates father’s One-Week



Afia Schwarzenegger’s father has died



Outspoken Ghanaian socialite, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, affectionately known as Afia Schwarzenegger asked Fadda Dickson to not relent in the help he has given her.



In a video message shared on the comedian's social media account, she hailed and praised the Managing Director of the Despite Group, Fadda Dickson Narh, for helping her pay for her father’s bills among other things.



“What I want to tell you Fadda is that finish hard, finish hard papa,” she begged.

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger, in her short video message revealed Fadda Dickson has supported her financially since her father was diagnosed with cancer four years ago.



“Fadda you said I shouldn't mention your name, how am I supposed not to mention your name Fadda? It's been four years we've been battling cancer, it's been four years of hell. If it wants for you Fadda, Fadda I can't keep mute.



“What job do I do, what do I have Fadda. I have fought this cancer with you from day 1. I told you my father was diagnosed with cancer. Fadda, I call you for medical bills, injections, travelling, Fadda thank you. How would I have organised this One-Week celebration?"



The actress lost her father, Augustine Adjei, whose sad passing occurred on January 17, 2022, after a short illness.



She announced her father’s demise in a social media post that read: "My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest in peace Daddy...I'm lost.”

Shortly after her father's passing, Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Kwaw Kese and his wife among others, paid a visit to Afia Schwarzenegger to mourn with her.



In a video that made rounds on social media, Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye were captured in their friend’s home consoling her.



